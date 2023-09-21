Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market data. Their forecast expects a $4.96 billion market by 2027, with a 19.0% CAGR.

Automotive cybersecurity market grows with more connected cars. North America leads in automotive cybersecurity market share. Key players: Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Technologies, Continental AG, ESCRYPT GmbH, GuardKnox, Harman International, Trillium.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segments

. Security Types: Network, Application, Endpoint, Wireless, Cloud Security

. Forms: In-Vehicle, External Cloud Service

. Vehicle Types: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

. Applications: Telematics, Body Control, Infotainment, Powertrain, Other Applications

. Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive cybersecurity ensures vehicle functionality, safeguarding electronic systems, networks, and software from malicious activities. It minimizes cyber-attacks and accidents.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

