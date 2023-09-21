Sculpture By Famed Puerto Rican Artist Is Permanently Installed At Mercy University Westchester Campus

From left to right: CNR alumna Laudelina Martinez, Martín Rubio, Mercy University Provost Eva Fernández, Mercy University President Susan L. Parish and Mercy University Board Trustee Marlene Tutera pose by the sculpture.

Mercy University logo

Gift from Martin Rubio, featured in museums worldwide, honors Mercy University's commitment to Hispanic and first-generation students.

Zodet Negrón

Mercy University

