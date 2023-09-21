Bluegreen Water Technologies Appoints Jan Spin As President Of Americas

BlueGreen Grows Americas Team With Newest Addition

PITTSBURGH, PA, US, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Pittsburgh, PA – BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen), a leading water solutions company, is pleased to announce the newest addition to our growing team, Jan Spin . Jan joins us as the President of Americas, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization.

In the President of Americas role, Jan brings his extensive international business experience, ability to understand complex structures, and leadership to the company. With his impressive background as a seasoned business leader, Jan will help grow the company's reach in North and South America and contribute to our ongoing success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan Spin to the BlueGreen family," said Eyal Harel , CEO, BlueGreen. "He brings a unique skill set and a passion for international business, which aligns perfectly with our company's growth targets."

Jan's arrival comes at an exciting time for BlueGreen as it expands in North America and continues to introduce its suite of harmful algal solutions and carbon capture technology to South America. His expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in helping BlueGreen achieve its objectives and maintain its commitment to excellence.

“I am honored to be appointed as the President of Americas,” said Jan Spin,“I look forward to bringing my decades of experience to help grow BlueGreen's reach in the North and South American markets”.

Prior to joining BlueGreen, Jan served as Managing Director of Valenz AG, formerly Helm Proman Methanol AG (HPM), where he led a combination of three entities into one global team. Prior to Valenz AG, Jan was President of Southern Chemical Corporation (SCC), a subsidiary of HPM, where he expanded the business from two US States to eight countries in the western hemisphere establishing SCC as a market leader.

Jan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The American University, in Washington, D.C. in 1996. He has since furthered his management education repertoire at Stanford University and Harvard Business School.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Jan Spin. We look forward to the contributions he will make as part of the BlueGreen team.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world's water systems.

Sally Kidd

Antenna Group

+1 202-984-2693

