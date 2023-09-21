Quantzig Empowers Leading US Manufacturer With Data Management Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Quantzig , a prominent data analytics and advisory firm, has successfully collaborated with a leading manufacturer in the USA to address significant data management challenges. By implementing a comprehensive data management strategy, Quantzig has streamlined data processes, expedited decision-making, and positioned the client for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.
Challenges: The client, a leading manufacturer, faced substantial challenges in managing and utilizing their data effectively for informed decision-making:
How to Develop a Data Management Plan That Drives Business Growth
Delayed Decision-Making:
Significant delays in decision-making resulted from the time-consuming process of organizing fundamental data for analytics. This bottleneck hindered operational efficiency and led to revenue losses.
Siloed Data Sources:
The client's data landscape was fragmented, with siloed data sources that hindered accessibility and collaboration.
Data Quality Issues:
Data quality issues further compounded the problem, impacting the reliability and accuracy of data-driven insights.
The client recognized the urgency for improvement and sought to establish a centralized data ecosystem. This transformation aimed to expedite data access for analysis, reduce the time to insights, and enhance data-driven decision-making.
Solutions: Quantzig's engagement with the client involved a comprehensive approach to address data management challenges and drive data-driven decision-making: Data Maturity Assessment:
Quantzig initiated by assessing the client's existing data maturity level, providing a clear understanding of their current data landscape, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and forming the basis for strategic recommendations.
Data Strategy Roadmap:
Quantzig meticulously mapped multiple data sources and quantified specific business objectives, aligning data initiatives with strategic goals to contribute to revenue growth and operational efficiency.
Data Lake Implementation:
An ideal tool and technology roadmap for building a Data Lake was recommended, enabling efficient data storage, retrieval, and analytics. Quantzig deployed data engineering skills to implement an end-to-end data management roadmap, seamlessly integrating various data sources into a unified ecosystem for reporting and downstream analytics.
Centralized Data Governance:
Centralized data governance and data quality management frameworks were established to ensure data reliability and accuracy. Automated machine learning-based rules and custom workflows were created to proactively identify and rectify errors, guaranteeing high-quality, business-ready data consistently available to stakeholders.
Quantzig's approach not only addressed the client's immediate data challenges but also positioned them for sustainable growth by optimizing data utilization, enhancing decision-making capabilities, and fostering a culture of data-driven excellence throughout their organization.
To learn more about how Quantzig empowered the manufacturer with data management excellence, click here!
About Quantzig:
Quantzig
is a leading data analytics and advisory firm specializing in providing data-driven solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on delivering real-time insights, Quantzig empowers companies to make informed decisions and drive effective strategies across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and more.
SOURCE Quantzig
MENAFN21092023003732001241ID1107114571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.