Company Announcement No 13/2023 - Notice From Written Resolution

Nordic Trustee A/S is the appointed Bond Trustee under the Bond Terms in the abovementioned bond issue (the“Bond Terms”) Terms defined in the Bond Terms shall have the same meaning when used in this notice, unless otherwise defined herein.

On 6 September 2023, a notice of Written Resolution was sent to the Bondholders, regarding a request from the issuer for an amendment.

On 20 September 2023, a sufficient number of votes was obtained, in order to form a quorum, and an excess of two thirds (2/3) of the total Voting Bonds, voted in favor of the Proposal. It is therefore resolved that the Proposal has been adopted according to the voting requirements of the Bond Terms and that the Bond Trustee is authorized to execute the Amendment Agreement in relation to the Proposal.

