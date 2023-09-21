Workbuzz's Engagement Platform For Deskless Workers Debuts At HR Technology Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The WorkBuzz Team Celebrating the Debut of their Engagement Platform at HR Technology Conference
WorkBuzz is showcasing its survey technology for the first time since launching in America earlier this year With employee engagement levels falling across the U.S., giving hard-to-reach employees a voice is more important than ever.” - Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzzNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- WorkBuzz is debuting its employee engagement platform for organizations with hard-to-reach workers on booth #2204 at HR Technology Conference & Exposition (11-13 October 2023 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas). Launched in America in 2023, the WorkBuzz platform helps to give all employees a voice wherever they are, whatever they do.
For use by organizations with deskless, hybrid and remote workers, WorkBuzz's technology quickly and easily launches employee engagement surveys, listens to the feedback and uses AI to drill into what's really happening across the business. The rich insights can then be used to create action plans so that improvements are being made in the right areas.
“This is our first time exhibiting in America and we're looking forward to demonstrating the value of our WorkBuzz platform”, says Steven Frost, CEO of U.K-headquartered WorkBuzz.“With employee engagement levels falling across the U.S., giving hard-to-reach employees a voice is more important than ever. Our fully customizable and mobile-enabled surveys are ideal for all types of organization with deskless or remote workers, enabling ongoing feedback to become a simple but invaluable addition to the employee experience.”
The WorkBuzz platform provides businesses with a range of employee listening options to help them to overcome their people challenges. These include onboarding, exit and pulse surveys. Pulse surveys allow organizations to check in with their employees on a variety of topics, providing a continuous snapshot of the workforce's opinions and satisfaction levels.
Frost adds,“WorkBuzz's software makes surveys accessible via multiple devices and multiple touchpoints so that no employees are forgotten. By ensuring everyone's voice is heard, organizations can nurture a thriving culture with higher levels of engagement and retention, and increased productivity.”
Expo attendees are invited to visit WorkBuzz on booth #2204 where they can learn how to harness survey technology to elevate the employee experience, and make their organization an appealing destination for all.
About WorkBuzz
WorkBuzz offers simple, flexible, customizable surveys, helping organizations to reach and engage all their employees – wherever they are, and whatever they do.
Get real-time feedback from your people, track employee engagement and experience, and make more informed, data-driven people decisions. Create a culture where every voice matters, and every person can reach their full potential.
Liz Boote
Loudhailer PR
+44 7795 362727
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.