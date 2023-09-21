Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2023 " provides thorough market data. Their forecast anticipates a $4.46 billion market by 2027, with an 11.4% CAGR.

Automotive charge air cooler market expands with increased turbocharger adoption. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Banco Products Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, DuPont, Modine Manufacturing Company.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segments

. Type Categories: Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled

. Design Types: Tube & Fin, Bar & Plate

. Fuel Types: Gasoline, Diesel

. Vehicle Types: PC, LCV, Truck, Bus

. Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive charge air coolers lower the temperature of intake air from the turbocharger, enhancing power and torque by increasing oxygen density during combustion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

