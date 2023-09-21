Metro Vancouver's Benchmark In Flooring And Custom Cabinetry: Canadian Home Style Celebrates Another Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Showroom
West Vancouver Kitchen Remodeling job by Canadian Home Style
Bathroom Remodeling job in North Vancouver
Canadian Home Style Secures Consumer's Choice Award for Fourth Consecutive Year
NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Excellence and innovation in flooring and custom cabinetry have a name: Canadian Home Style . Metro Vancouver's distinguished purveyor of flooring and cabinetry solutions is thrilled to proclaim their capture of the coveted Consumer's Choice Award for the fourth consecutive year, spanning 2021 to 2024.
"We're incredibly humbled to receive this prestigious accolade for the fourth consecutive year," said Soheil Jalali. "This is not just a testament to the quality of our products and services but to our entire team's dedication, hard work, and vision. Every Canadian Home Style family member contributes to our success and ensures our commitment to quality and sustainability remains non-negotiable. We want to thank everyone who voted for us."
Since its inception, Canadian Home Style has positioned itself as more than just a service provider. At its core, it's a company deeply rooted in family values and ecological consciousness. Their unique approach to business is underlined by a firm policy that showcases only those products they'd be proud to have in their own homes, which encompasses thorough evaluations of product quality, off-gassing, warranties, and responsible sourcing.
Serving both commercial and residential clients across British Columbia, the company's dedication is to provide renovation solutions and co-create beautiful and functional spaces reflecting each client's unique style and personality.
The Consumer's Choice Award is a well-regarded benchmark for business excellence in Canada. With a history of four consecutive wins, it's clear that Canadian Home Style's commitment to delivering unmatched quality, sustainability, and customer service continues to resonate deeply with its consumers.
For anyone dreaming of a custom renovation that mirrors their personal style and is built to last, there's no better partner than Canadian Home Style. As always, the company remains dedicated to the principle that every customer "deserves nothing but the very best."
For further insights into Canadian Home Style's offerings or media queries, please reach out to Soheil Jalali ().
About Canadian Home Style
Established in Metro Vancouver, Canadian Home Style stands as a family-run pioneer in flooring, custom cabinetry, and kitchen renovation solutions. Their dedication to sustainability, unparalleled quality, and eco-consciousness sets them apart as industry leaders. Beyond their extensive services in custom kitchen and bathroom transformations, they serve a diverse clientele across British Columbia. This commitment to excellence shines through their 5-star rating and consistent accolades, such as the Consumer's Choice Award.
1420 Marine Drive,
North Vancouver, BC
V7P 1T6
T. 604 980 6772
F. 604 980 6774
canadianhomestyle.com
Soheil Jalali
Canadian Home Style
+1 604-980-6772
