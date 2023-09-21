AN ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL OPPORTUNITY - TAPPING INTO BYPRODUCTS AND WASTE FROM MAINE's MARINE INDUSTRY

Bigelow Laboratory, in collaboration with several seaweed farms, is identifying ways to use seaweed production residuals to reduce carbon emissions.

Bigelow Labs is also examining the potential for use of seaweed residuals as a feed for cows which causes them to burp less, reducing their methane emissions.

A Report Commissioned by SEA Maine Examines the Potential for Maine's Seafood Residuals

Angie Helton

Northeast Media Associates

+1 207-653-0365

email us here