Mcphy Energy: Mcphy Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grenoble, September 21st, 2023 - 5:45 pm CEST - McPhy Energy , specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024. Indicative Financial Calendar:

Events Dates* 2023 Annual Revenue February 5, 2024 2023 Annual Results March 7, 2024 Annual General Meeting May 30, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results July 30, 2024

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99



Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98





Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy

Attachment

McPhy_ Financial calendar 2024_EN





Attachments McPhy_ Financial calendar 2024_EN...