Information on the total number of voting rights (denominator)

Liege, Belgium, 21 September 2023 – 5 : 45 pm CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that, following the first, second and first part of the third drawdown by the Company under the loan facility concluded by the Company with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC (“Highbridge“) and funds managed by Whitebox Advisors, LLC (“Whitebox“, and together with Highbridge, the“Lenders“), another portion of the loans was contributed in kind by Highbridge against the issuance of new shares.

On 8th August 2022, the Company and the Lenders entered into a three-year term senior secured convertible facilities agreement for an amount of up to EUR 100 million, which can be drawn in three tranches. The first tranche of EUR 50 million was drawn upon signing of the agreement; the second tranche of EUR 25 million was drawn on 31st October 2022, and the first part of the third tranche of EUR 12,5 million was drawn on the 21stJune 2023 following the amendment of the facilities as announced on 25th May 2023.

Following the first, second and first part of the third drawdowns, another portion of the loans (including accrued interest, as relevant, and an option payment amount) was contributed in kind for an aggregate amount of EUR 1,157,143.13 through the issuance of 521,339 new shares at an aggregate issue price of ca. EUR 2.22 per share. Following the last contribution in kind, the outstanding principal amount of the loans already drawn is EUR 60,360,161.29.

In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, following this capital increase's completion Mithra now has 69,108,397 outstanding shares carrying voting rights (against 68,587,058 outstanding shares carrying voting rights previously).

Therefore, Mithra publishes the following updated information:



Capital: EUR 50,594,032

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 69,108,397 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 69,108,397 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of outstanding rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights:



Pursuant to the share option plan of 5 November 2018: 1,394,900 subscription rights giving right to 1,394,900 ordinary shares



Pursuant to the share option plan of 22 July 2020: 690,000 subscription rights giving right to 720,571 ordinary shares



Pursuant to the share option plan granted to the lending shareholders of 7 September 2020: 300,000 subscription rights giving right to 313,292 ordinary shares Pursuant to the share option plan of 20 November 2020: 390,717 subscription rights giving rise to 390,717 ordinary shares

