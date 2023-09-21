Global Silicone Elastomers Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2023 " offers comprehensive market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $10.7 billion in 2027, with a 7.5% CAGR.

Silicone elastomers market growth results from automotive and construction industry expansion. North America leads. Key players: Mesgo S.P.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, KCC Corporation Ltd., China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Silicone Elastomers Market Segments

. Product: High-Temperature Vulcanized, Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Liquid Silicone Rubber

. Process: Compression Molding, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Other Processes

. End User: Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Others

. Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Silicone elastomers serve as electrical insulation in various forms and applications, including sheet, tape, cable coverings, and more. They are heat-stable materials, vital for electrical insulation in prefabricated building components.

