Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

("the Corporation),

NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.0 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust, or the Bank's website at .

