Zefiro Methane Corp. & X Machina Capital Strategies To Co-Host 2023 NYC Climate Week Event

Specifically, this invitation-only gathering will feature insights from numerous members of Zefiro's management team regarding the Company's ongoing nationwide initiatives to reduce methane emissions by permanently plugging orphaned oil and gas wells. According to an estimate published in June 2023 by the University of Cincinnati, there are more than four million of these abandoned sites spread out across 26 different states. Numerous studies have also indicated that many of these wells are currently emitting methane that is approximately 25-84 times more potent than carbon dioxide and can seriously harm surrounding areas' air and drinking water quality. Zefiro's series of recent investments in its operational capacity exhibit a commercially viable and scalable solution to this problem, and the Company's current work at a variety of active job sites has led to on-the-ground crews across the country locating and plugging an increasing number of these potentially toxic sites.





Zefiro and XMC will be hosting a two-hour event during Climate Week NYC in midtown Manhattan where presentations will be delivered on the topic of sustainable investment in the hydrocarbon economy. A networking reception will follow, with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres served to guests.

“As the hydrocarbon space continues to evolve, Zefiro and XMC are working hand-in-hand to make targeted investments in projects that can produce immediate public health benefits for our communities,” said Talal Debs, Founder and Chairman of Zefiro and Founder of XMC.“We cannot build a bridge to cleaner tomorrow without remediating the legacy environmental issues affecting the lives of countless Americans today, and we are proud to be co-hosting this event during such an important moment in the drive toward a more sustainable future.”

