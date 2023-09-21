Thursday, 21 September 2023 07:37 GMT

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Opens The Market


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - David Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton
Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL) joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets.

