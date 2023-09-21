The 'House That Credit Unions Built' A Collaborative Model For Building Affordable Homes In Austin

The CEOs of Greater Texas Credit Union, Howard Baker (far left) and Michael Crowl from UFCU (in white) both participated in the wall raising of the House that Credit Unions Built, which kicked off the collaborative building project for the Austin Habitat for Humanity.

Employees from A+FCU, Austin Telco, Greater Texas, UFCU and Velocity Credit Union worked together to build the first wall for the House that Credit Unions Built benefitting the Austin Habitat for Humanity.

The Credit Unions Donated $100,000 to Fund the House and will Volunteer Hundreds of Man Hours to Help Build

