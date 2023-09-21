HORISEN Wins Prestigious Awards At The Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards 2023

HORISEN wins prestigious awards at Antonio Meucci Awards ceremony 2023

The very first Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards event took place on 20 September 2023 in Madrid where HORISEN was awarded with two prestigious awards.

MADRID, SPAIN, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The first awards event celebrating the real innovators of the telecommunications ecosystem, based exclusively on their achievements, took place on 20 September 2023 in Madrid where HORISEN was awarded with two prestigious awards.

The AMA team unveiled the list of awardees from a pool of exceptional companies that participated this year. The judging panel comprised experienced leaders from the telecommunications industry, who meticulously evaluated the entries. Following two rigorous phases of assessment, HORISEN was honoured with the titles of Best Wholesale Messaging Platform and Best Training Department. These awards came as a result of the passion for innovation combined with the extensive experience of the HORISEN team with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in the industry.

HORISEN SMS Platform has once again been recognized as the "Best Wholesale Messaging Platform," marking its second win this year. Namely, in June 2023, the SMS Platform secured the prestigious title of Best SMS Platform Provider - Wholesale Solution for the seventh consecutive year at the Carrier Community Global Awards. This consistent reign in the wholesale messaging market, accompanied by multiple awards, demonstrates the platform's significant advantages over competing solutions in the market.

The very first award for HORISEN was“Best Training Department”. As a customer-oriented company, HORISEN does not offer only cutting-edge technology solutions but also comprehensive software training for its clients. By combining user-friendly platforms and extensive training, HORISEN's customers enhance daily operations and drive success in the messaging and messaging marketing industry.

Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards 2023 proved to be a momentous occasion for HORISEN and its employees.“As a pure product house, we provide our customers with turnkey products so that they can focus on their business and rely on us completely. And relying on someone involves a high level of trust. I believe that trust is the key to HORISEN's success and we are more than grateful that it is being recognized in the telecommunications world” – commented Fabrizio Salanitri, the CEO of HORISEN.

