Sabancı Holding Participated At The 13Th Investment Türkiye Conference Organized By Goldman Sachs And TAİK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mr. Cenk Alper, at TAİK-Goldman Sachs Panel
Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO and Board Member of Sabancı Holding Spoke about the Holding's ESG Commitments during the Investment Conference
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sabancı Holding CEO Mr. Cenk Alper attended the 13th Investment Conference organized by Goldman Sachs and TAİK (The Türkiye-U.S. Business Council ), on Tuesday, September 19th 2023 in New York City, during the UNGA week.
Mr. Alper spoke about Türkiye's importance as a regional hub in terms of fostering sustainable development. He stated that: "Energy is one of Sabancı Holding's business lines. In the next 5 years, the Group's energy investment in Türkiye will be USD 6.2 billion. I believe Türkiye's geopolitical position never changes but continues to benefit from the changing macro landscape. Accordingly in post-pandemic world, changing global supply chain structure may also offer a great opportunity for Türkiye given her skilled workforce, increased ability for technology deployment and vibrant demographics. The government has been prioritizing policies that enables more investments that aims to further improve Türkiye's abilities to be at the forefront of the changing global supply chain landscape."
Mr. Alper continued: "We believe we are well prepared to mitigate the impacts of emerging ESG regulations including the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).100% of our cement business, which is among the sectors covered by CBAM, is aligned with the Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi) on emissions reduction targets. These actions make us future-proof. I believe Türkiye has the potential to become EU's close partner in its decarbonization journey."
About Sabancı Group's Energy Investments: As an industrial and financial conglomerate headquartered in Türkiye, Sabancı Holding manages the most diversified power generation portfolio in the country, poised to reach 5000 MWs, alongside the electricity distribution business serving 22 million people. Being the leading energy investor in Türkiye, Sabancı embodies a sustainability-focused growth strategy as they look to expand their portfolio with solar and wind projects, maintaining 100% commitment to renewable technology in new power plant investments. With a global vision, Sabancı Holding does not remain indifferent to the large market and growth potential in the USA. Solar, wind, and storage technologies are invested primarily to carry the strength and competencies in Türkiye to the global arena. With the initial investment of a 272 MW solar plant in Texas, Sabancı is targeting to reach a renewable energy portfolio of 1000 MWs in the USA.
In addition to its focus on renewables, Sabancı also invests in disruptive energy and climate technologies. Through investments in venture capital funds as well as two of the world's leading start-ups originating from MIT, Commonwealth Fusion Systems focusing on fusion energy and Quaise Energy on deep geothermal drilling, Sabancı forms a strong link between the emerging and developed markets.
