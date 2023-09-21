Global Web 3.0 Market Size To Reach USD 81.5 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

Increasing preference and use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well as digital collectibles, digital currencies, and other blockchain entities is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. For example, Reddit is making Web 3.0 inroads by developing a mechanism that enables use of cryptocurrency tokens, which will allow users to control pieces of the on-site communities in which they participate. This will result in rewards to users in the form of community points, which they can earn by posting on a specific subreddit. These points can be used as voting shares, which will allow users with significant contributions to have a greater say in community decisions. These points are stored on the blockchain and cannot be taken away easily, and their owners will have more control over them. However, a corporate version of a Web 3.0 concept known as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), which uses tokens, enables more evenly distributed ownership and decision-making authority.

Some key factors that could restrain shift towards Web 3.0 include challenges related to older technologies, software, and hardware. Web 3.0 will only be accessible by more advanced devices, Web 1.0 sites will be older than the current successor, regulations will be more complex, and decentralization could make it challenging to oversee and regulate Web 3.0. In addition, cybercrime, online abuse, and potential fraud could increase significantly.

In addition, less tech-savvy individuals may find the application difficult to use and privacy concerns will rise owing to easy access to user information and details about public and private life and activities etc. Furthermore, newer more precise privacy policies will be required to be considered and implemented. Deployment of Web 3.0 will also require faster-operating systems in Central Processing Unit (CPUs).

Service providers supporting traffic on existing websites will be required to modernize, and as apps and websites that use Web 3.0 gain traction among users, incumbent firms will be prompted to enhance their digital services to avoid losing user bases and revenues. The global Web 3.0 market is expected to register a CAGR of 43.7 % over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 81.5 Billion in 2030. Increasing adoption of blockchain technologies and rising investment in research and development activities by governments of various countries and major market players are some factors contributing currently to market revenue growth.

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a wide-ranging impact on various industries. The pandemic had slowed down global economic growth and caused global losses and stalled projects and initiatives worldwide. Travel bans, restrictions in industrial operations, sluggish trade activities, and disruption in supply chain all had significant impact globally. Impact was also evident on sectors such as automobile, aviation, and retail. However, the pandemic did not severely impact the IT sector and growth was stable despite ensuing challenges. IT employees opted to work from home and adopted various software and work moved to the cloud and other digital platforms for uninterrupted work operation and convenience. Furthermore, the pandemic has opened up new opportunities in the IT industry, including demand for quicker deployment of 5G technology and networks, quantum technology, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), among others.

Market players are taking initiatives to advance further to the cloud. For instance, Microsoft has announced making advancements in cloud technologies for healthcare and life sciences with general availability of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for the healthcare sector. These technologies will assist Microsoft in reducing clinician burnout, thereby allowing for more personalized patient experience, which will enable health data interoperability, empower health team collaboration, and improve clinical and operational insights. With the acquisition of Nuance Communications, Microsoft has significantly increased its ability to assist others by leveraging AI to address challenges across the healthcare sector.

