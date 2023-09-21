Corcoran Icon Properties' Tom Hunt Receives Rising Star Award From California Association Of REALTORS®

Tom Hunt, Corcoran Icon Properties' Rising Star

Corcoran Icon Properties was recently notified that Thomas Hunt has been selected to receive the prestigious Rising Star Award.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties was recently notified that Thomas Hunt has been selected to receive the prestigious Rising Star Award from the California Association of REALTORS®. Across the state, up to 10 agents receive this award, which was presented at the C.A.R. REimagine! Conference at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The Rising Star Awards program is a C.A.R. initiative designed to work in partnership with the brokerage community to recognize up-and-coming agents. The Rising Star Awards highlight elite, new talent entering the industry and help boost their growing careers while promoting both the REALTOR® and their firm.

“We were absolutely blown away by the accomplishments of our nominees, the stories that were shared, and your glowing recommendation,” according to the notification received by Corcoran Icon Properties from C.A.R.“I am pleased to inform you that your agent, Thomas, has been selected to receive this award – one of a handful of recipients statewide. Congratulations!”

Requirements for nominees for the Rising Star award include: 1) be an active C.A.R. member who joined the association in 2021 or later; 2) closed at least twelve transactions or $5.0 million in transaction volume between January 1 and December 31, 2022; 3) nominated by the broker or principal of the brokerage; and 4) no restrictions on DRE license and no Code of Ethics violations.

“We are delighted and quite proud of Tom's achievements in the real estate industry. His enthusiasm, dedication, and positivity are the perfect blend for a successful career,” remarked Joshua Cook, manager of the Eureka office.“We know this is only one of many awards and accolades he will receive.”

Hunt, an agent at Corcoran's Eureka office, is a long-time resident of Humboldt County and a passionate advocate for the area.“It is truly an honor to be acknowledged and rewarded by the California Board,” commented Hunt.“In the words of Mark Twain, 'Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.'”

Hunt is the second recipient of this award from the Humboldt office. Ruthie Jones, a Broker Associate in Eureka, earned it in 2018 when she was just launching her career.

Hunt may be reached in the Eureka office at 527 Third Street, by phone at 707.599.4190

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.



