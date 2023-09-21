Smartrecruiters Expands Its Reach In APAC With The Launch Of A New Australia Data Center Hosted By AWS

The new Australia data center represents SmartRecruiters commitment to meeting the growing demand for data services in the APAC market. This facility leverages AWS's cutting-edge infrastructure, offering businesses in the region the opportunity to access advanced cloud computing and data storage solutions while adhering to the highest industry standards for security and compliance.

Key benefits of the new Australia data center include:

Enhanced Data Accessibility:

Clients in the APAC region will experience reduced latency and improved data accessibility, resulting in faster response times and a better overall user experience.

Scalability:

The new data center allows

SmartRecruiters to scale its services seamlessly, accommodating the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

High-Level Security:

Security is a top priority at

SmartRecruiters.

The Australia data center is equipped with robust security measures to protect clients' data, including advanced firewalls, encryption, and continuous monitoring.

Compliance:

SmartRecruiters ensures that all data center operations are fully compliant with relevant data protection and privacy regulations, providing clients with peace of mind.

Reliability:

With redundancy and failover mechanisms in place, our growing customer base in the region can trust that their critical data and applications will remain accessible even in the event of unforeseen disruptions.

"This expansion is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients in the APAC region. By providing them with a world-class data center that leverages AWS's expertise, we are empowering businesses to innovate and grow while ensuring their data remains secure and accessible.

I'm beyond proud to see how far we have come in the region after only a short few years," said Rich Lewis-Jones, VP of APAC.

SmartRecruiters is confident that this strategic expansion will further solidify its position as a global leader in the talent acquisition space.

With the new Australia data center, the company aims to foster innovation, enable digital transformation, and support the growth of businesses throughout the APAC region.

To learn more about SmartRecruiters and the company's commitment to the APAC region, join us at HS APAC 2023 in Sydney .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without BoundariesTM by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

