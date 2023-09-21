New Mobile Medical Company Launches In Calgary To Provide Fast, Convenient Access To Lab Services

Scrubs makes it easy for patients to connect with care providers for same-day and next-day bloodwork, electrocardiograms (ECGs) and other specialized tests, from gut microbiome analysis to genetic testing and pre-natal diagnostics.

“We are excited to launch in Calgary at a time when access to quality care has never been more challenging,” says Peter Verburg, co-founder and CEO of Scrubs.“Scrubs provides an alternative to traditional healthcare delivery, working with Calgarians on their terms and schedule.”

Healthcare in Canada is ripe for innovation. The customer service experience hasn't evolved much in recent decades or kept pace with the demands of a growing population and technological advancement, unlike in many other industries (and countries). The reasons are complex, but a lack of capacity in the lab system, doctor shortages, fee structures, administration practices and antiquated booking systems have all contributed to long waits for appointments, crowded waiting rooms and time wasted driving between clinics and labs. The situation in Calgary has been especially acute in the past year, with patients reportedly waiting up to six weeks for appointments at lab collection centres.

As a private company, Scrubs has invested in technology and people to offer an alternative, putting the control of testing and other medical services in the hands of patients, and providing quality care whenever and wherever they need it. This more modern service experience is especially helpful for people who have mobility issues or require regular testing to manage chronic disease, and for business professionals and time-constrained individuals and families. By providing a new option for patients at a very reasonable cost, it also takes pressure off the public system.

Scrubs practitioners offer a wide range of lab tests, including general bloodwork ordered by doctors in the public system. Results go directly to the doctor who ordered the test, usually within 24 hours. Individuals struggling to find a family doctor can also book virtual medical consults on the Scrubs platform with Nurse Practitioners.

Scrubs delivers a number of advantages, including:



Same-day and next day service at homes and offices

Mobile collection for most doctor-ordered tests, including electrocardiograms (ECGs)

Self-order STI testing – no doctor visit required, with free follow-ups for abnormal results

Virtual medical consults with Nurse Practitioners

Free prescription delivery in the City of Calgary

Specialized testing that isn't easy to access, such as gut microbiome analysis Custom lab work – giving patients the power to choose what they want to test, such as hormones or vitamin levels



Scrubs is also excited to announce a new clinic partnership program, providing traditional primary care medical clinics with incentives to extend their services to patients to include at-home lab work. Clinic managers and doctors can find out more about how Scrubs can benefit them and their patients on the company website, at .

Scrubs