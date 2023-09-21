Proofpoint Wins Four Comparably Awards For Exceptional Company Culture, Compensation And Benefits

With over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies, Comparably is one of the most used platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. The Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer throughout the year. Nearly 20 core culture metrics are measured, from leadership and work environment to career growth and company outlook.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Ashan Willy, chief executive officer at Proofpoint.“Our people-centric approach to cybersecurity extends to supporting our employees and cultivating a positive, inclusive and inspiring workplace that fosters collaboration and innovation. The strong rankings by Comparably are a clear reflection of the trust, commitment and passion that permeate our organization.”

These four awards join additional recent honors for Proofpoint's workplace and culture. Earlier this year, Proofpoint was named a“Best Company: Bay Area” and“Best Teams: HR” by Comparably. Proofpoint's human resource strategy was also honored by the Espresa Culture Benefits® platform with an Innovation and Excellence award for the past two years. In the UK, Proofpoint won“Best Employee Wellness Program” at the 2023 Health and Wellbeing Awards hosted by Business Awards UK. These awards validate Proofpoint's global commitment to total well-being, learning and development, and recognition programs for employees and their families.

Proofpoint is a global organization with over 4,500 employees. For more on Proofpoint's career opportunities, please visit .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at .

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Estelle Derouet

Proofpoint, Inc.

