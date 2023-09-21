Quito's 45 Years Of Stunning The World As A World Heritage Site

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The historic center of Quito covers 304 hectares and is home to 32 museums, 24 churches, 6 chapels, 7 convents, 6 monasteries, 13 squares and other places of interest
The city preserves the majority of its original colonial structure, as well as various religious buildings that have remained faithful to their origins, respecting the city's history and tradition
Quito's architectural treasures, churches, museums and squares are what made it the first Latin American city to receive the UNESCO recognition
QUITO, ECUADOR, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Quito was founded in the 16th century on the ruins of an ancient Inca city, located 2,850 metres above sea level, and is the city with the most extensive, best preserved and least altered historic center in Latin America. These attributes led to it being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site on 8 September 1978, as well as National Heritage of Ecuador.
The historic center of Quito covers 304 hectares and is home to 32 museums, 24 churches, 6 chapels, 7 convents, 6 monasteries, 13 squares and other places of interest. This part of the city preserves the majority of its original colonial structure, as well as various civil and religious buildings from the period which, despite modern urban development, have remained faithful to their origins, respecting the city's history and tradition. The Quito Cathedral with its imposing domes, the Church of the Society of Jesus with its dazzling interior, and the Basilica of the National Vow which stuns all who visit it, are proof of this.
UNESCO also highlighted the value of the city's landscape, as the historic centre extends along the slopes of the Pichincha volcano and is bordered by the Panecillo and Itchimbía hills, which, together with its incredible architecture, gives the city a unique world image, seamlessly merging the natural landscape with both modern architecture and colonial art.
In 2023, the Capital of the Middle of the World celebrates its 45th anniversary as a World Heritage Site, a distinction that positions it as one of the cities with the world's best cultural heritage, as well as a must-visit destination for all history, architecture and nature lovers. This makes Quito exemplary in terms of the preservation and promotion of its cultural legacy, which remains intact despite the passage of time.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Turismo is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and the other in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was recognized as the world's first Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers an exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.