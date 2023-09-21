Quito's 45 Years Of Stunning The World As A World Heritage Site

The historic center of Quito covers 304 hectares and is home to 32 museums, 24 churches, 6 chapels, 7 convents, 6 monasteries, 13 squares and other places of interest

The city preserves the majority of its original colonial structure, as well as various religious buildings that have remained faithful to their origins, respecting the city's history and tradition

Quito's architectural treasures, churches, museums and squares are what made it the first Latin American city to receive the UNESCO recognition

Marisol Hernandez

Grupo Euroamerica

+1 305-300-2249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other