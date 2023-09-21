Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival In Idyllwild, CA Is Just Two Weeks Away

Pride Under the Pines delivers fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud and family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, artists, and pride for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Friday, Oct 6 starting at 7 pm Team Pride Under The Pines and the event's host venue The Rustic Theatre are Inviting guests to Free Welcome Soiree.

Pride Under The Pines 2023 Event Hostess, the ever amazing, drag superstar Anita Rose.

Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival will feature non-stop electronic dance music, two musical headliners, amazing drag superstars, and hilarious comedic acts.

Behind the Candelabra, is this year's movie premier, at The Rustic Theatre, both for the film's critical acclaim and how Liberace was a living legend to the LGBTQ community.

