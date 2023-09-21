IRO Summit Offers New Guidance On Technology, Legislation, Emergency Preparedness & More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Independent rental owners will once again have an opportunity to get practical advice on current industry issues and trends, network with peers and dive into the latest tech offerings at the fourth annual

IRO Summit 2023, presented by Yardi Breeze and the National Apartment Association (NAA). The free virtual event is set for Sept. 21.

IRO Summit is open to all independent rental owners. There is no requirement to be a Yardi® client or NAA member to attend, and independent rental owners with any portfolio size or property type are welcome.

Sessions can be streamed anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT the day of the event, letting attendees join as their schedules permit. Speakers will also be available from 12-4 p.m. EDT for their scheduled live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of these live chat opportunities and to bring questions for the expert speakers.

"Knowledge is power, and connections are key," said Chris Ulep, vice president at Yardi. "This year's IRO Summit is bigger and better than ever. You will find tremendous value in these sessions, regardless of what software and technology you utilize today."

Curt Knabe, chair of the NAA IRO committee, sees the IRO Summit as a key part of the committee's outreach goals. "NAA's IRO Committee provides an abundance of resources, solutions, networking, and most importantly, a home for IROs across the country. Over the past year, we've worked diligently to identify the challenges facing the IRO community nationwide and provide guidance and solutions."

Register for the event now to secure your space.

