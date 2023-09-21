Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP, has purchased 870 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the Aker BP's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 1,897 shares in Aker BP and 0 shares in Aker ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

