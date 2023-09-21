Global Light Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 1.70 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global light therapy market size was USD 1.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in light therapy and launch of innovative products, such as handheld light therapy devices, are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, Body Balance System, a Las Vegas-based company makes zero-gravity beds filled with small red lights or diodes due to its health and skin benefits such as fat loss, pain relief, muscle recovery after a workout, and others. In addition, researchers in Brazil have been studying about effects of low-level laser therapy on thyroid gland and found that patients who received therapy were able to reduce their levothyroxine dose, while 47% were able to discontinue levothyroxine and have normal thyroid function during the nine-month follow-up. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, risks and side effects associated with light therapy procedures are expected to hamper market revenue growth. Light therapy is not best suited to all individuals and can cause side effects including sunburn and skin tenderness, photosensitive skin eruptions, skin cancer, and premature skin aging, among others. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.10 Billion CAGR (2021–2030) 5.1% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 1.70 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, light type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chal-Tec GmbH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lucimed, Soligenix, Lumos, Gleam, Northern Light Technologies, Zepter International, SPHERE Technology Solutions, Photomedex.com, Lumie, and Joovv, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective light therapy. Some major companies included in the global light therapy market report are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chal-Tec GmbH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lucimed, Soligenix, Lumos, Gleam, Northern Light Technologies, Zepter International, SPHERE Technology Solutions, Photomedex, Lumie, and Joovv, Inc.



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chal-Tec GmbH

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lucimed

Soligenix

Lumos

Gleam

Northern Light Technologies

Zepter International

SPHERE Technology Solutions

Photomedex

Lumie Joovv, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 26 October 2020, Lumiere Sky launched next gen skin rejuvenation revolutionary LED light therapy device, which helps with non-invasive skincare treatments. The HyperGlo skin rejuvenation therapy system is a natural beauty treatment that helps to improve various skin issues such as wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and inflammation. This is also a safe, effective, and convenient light therapy system featuring medical-grade LED bulbs with red, blue, and amber color wavelengths.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The psoriasis segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Psoriasis causes scaling patches on skin surface, which has no cure, so managing symptoms is of utmost importance. Exposure to UV rays and blue light therapy are often used for the treatment of psoriasis.

The Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs) segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to increasing skin disorders. HSTDs are portable, available in all sizes and various designs and used to treat multiple areas of body including spot treatment wands, slim panels, and others. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne affects over 50 million people living in the U.S. annually. To tackle this problem, various companies are launching innovative products to suit users' skin conditions, such as Solowave, red and blue mini handheld light therapy wands, that can treat acne and acne scars in just three minutes.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for light therapy for treating acne vulgaris and psoriasis are factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing awareness about personal health and wellness is expected to drive market revenue growth. ON 08 June 2021, BioPhotas, Inc., a California-based therapeutic LED Light Therapy device manufacturing company launched all-in-one Celluma RESTORE. This is the first LED device that is cleared by FDA for Over-The-Counter (OTC) use to treat hair loss, aging skin, and general pain conditions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global light therapy market based on product, light type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Light Visor



Light Box



Floor and Desk Lamp



Dawn Simulator



Bulbs



Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs)

Others

Light Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Blue



White



Red

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Acne Vulgaris



Sleeping Disorders



Eczema



Psoriasis



Winter Blues



Vitiligo

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Dermatology Clinics



Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

