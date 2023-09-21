Beter Bed Best Webshop Of The Netherlands For The 6Th Time

Thijs Nootenboom responsible for e-commerce at Beter Bed: "Winning the 'ABN AMRO Best Webshop Award' by Beter Bed is a confirmation that we know how to give substance to our 'Sleep better, live better' philosophy also online. With an increasingly personal approach, we also know how to provide customers with the best advice online.”

Overall awards ceremony

After winning this award, Beter Bed has yet more honours to gain. On 2 November, the overall ABN AMRO Best Webshop award will be presented.

Competition

The 'Retail Chain of the Year' competition is an initiative of retail expert Q&A Insights & Consultancy.

ABN AMRO is the main sponsor. Consumers rate their favourite shops and webshops on matters such as price, product range, expertise, information provision and service. Shops and webshops from a wide range of sectors take part in the competition. Participation provides interesting insights into consumer ratings.