Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CS Disco, Inc. (LAW)

The Complaint alleges that beginning with its July 2021 initial public offering and throughout the Class Period,“CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.”

However, on August 11, 2022, CS Disco revealed financial results for the second quarter of 2022, in which revenue growth had tapered drastically over past quarters, and the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year.

The Complaint alleges that during an investors call following the earnings release the Company's Chief Executive Officer denied that CS Disco's declines in revenue were the result of losing any major customers, despite knowing for months that the Company was losing their business. As a result of these disclosures, the price of CS Disco stock declined $15.53, to drop more than 53% on August 12, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CS Disco should contact the Firm prior to the November 20, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

