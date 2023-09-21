Active Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Grow $50.7 Billion By 2031 | Growing At A CAGR Of 10.6%

Active Sensor Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Active Sensor Market by Sensor, and End Use Verticals : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global active sensor market was valued at $18.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

An active sensor is a tool with a broadcaster that projects a signal, light wavelength, or electrons that bounce off from an object. Sensors then collect information from reflections of sound waves, visual spectra, or particles. Active sensors are used across various sectors such as military, defense, government, mining, oil & gas, and others to ensure secured sensing devices. Active sensors offer their own energy source for illumination. Radiation from sensors is focused on target that is to be studied. The sensor picks up and measures radiation that is reflected from the target.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted active sensor market growth. Rise in demand for earth mapping solutions across various sectors has significantly led to rise in demand for active sensors during the pandemic. However, emergence of third wave of COVID-19 across the U.S. and UK is anticipated to affect growth of the active sensor market in 2022. Moreover, the automotive sector globally started to deploy active sensor solutions, which is expected to drive growth of the active sensor market analysis post pandemic.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the active sensor market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, active sensor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the active sensor industry include:

⦁NXP Semiconductors

⦁Infineon Technologies AG

⦁KEYENCE Corporation

⦁Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

⦁Emerson Electric Co.

⦁Microchip Technology Inc.

⦁Murata Manufacturing Co.

⦁General Electric Company

⦁Honeywell International Inc.

⦁Baumer Group

⦁OMRON Corporation

Region-wise, North America held a significant share in the global active sensor market, owing to presence of prime players in this region. Adoption of automatic identification systems is expected to propel growth of the active sensor industry in this region. Moreover, rapid advancements in sensor technologies and growing popularity of space-borne active sensors are the primary factors that drive growth of the active sensor market in North America.

The growing use of sensing technologies in the automotive industry drives the market for active sensors. Active sensors will benefit from increased use of sensing technologies in military and defense industries. As earth mapping and observation technologies are applied more often, there is an increasing requirement for active sensors.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the active sensor market size along with trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall active sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and active sensor market opportunity

⦁The current active sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the active sensor market overview.

⦁The report includes the active sensor market share of key vendors and active sensor market trends.

