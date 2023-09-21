MEA Cloud Computing Market Worth $49.5 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Top Key Companies in MEA Cloud Computing Market:



The MEA Cloud Computing Market is dominated by companies such as Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Etisalat (UAE), eHosting DataFort (UAE), Injazat Data Systems (UAE), STC Cloud (Saudi Arabia), Insomea Computer Solutions (Tunisia), CloudBox Tech (SA), Ooredoo (Qatar), Gulf business Machines (UAE), Intertec Systems (UAE), Fujitsu (Japan),Huawei (China), Comprehensive Computing Innovations (Lebanon), Compro (Turkey), Teraco Data Environment (SA).

In May 2023, Microsoft announced a suite of new AI solutions and enhancements to Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. These advancements are specifically crafted to revolutionize the nonprofit industry, redefining how fundraisers engage with donors, manage campaigns, and optimize operations.

In May 2023, SAP collaborated with IBM and announced that IBM Watson technology would be embedded into SAP solutions to offer new AI-driven insights and automation. It also helps to fuel innovation and create more efficient and effective user experiences across SAP solution portfolios.

In September 2022,At Dreamforce, Salesforce introduced Salesforce Customer 360 to provide companies with powerful automation and intelligence technologies to drive efficient growth and deliver personalized customer experiences.

In September 2022, IBM announced the general availability of IBM LinuxONE Bare Metal Servers. With this new solution, the LinuxONE platform may now be deployed in an off-premises Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model while enjoying all the advantages, including core consolidation, resultant software license savings, and decreased energy consumption to support sustainability goals. In September 2022, A new feature from Google Cloud allows users to significantly reduce the cold start time of Cloud Run and Cloud Functions. This is named startup CPU boost for Cloud Run and Cloud Functions 2nd gen.

Cloud computing eliminates the need for sizable upfront expenditures in IT infrastructure and enables businesses to pay for services on an as-needed, scalable basis, saving money.

Cloud services provide quick scaling up or down to meet shifting business needs, ensuring that organisations always have the resources they require.

Based on unique requirements, cloud computing gives users the freedom to select from a number of services, such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Cloud solutions speed up application and service deployment, lowering the time it takes for new projects and products to get off the ground.

The availability of cloud services from any location with an internet connection encourages remote work and company continuity.

Leading cloud service providers use redundant data centres and service-level agreements (SLAs) to deliver high levels of reliability and availability.

In order to improve overall security posture, cloud providers heavily invest in security measures such data encryption, access controls, and threat detection. Data and applications can be cost-effectively protected from unexpected disruptions with the help of cloud-based backup and disaster recovery solutions.

To describe and forecast the MEA Cloud Computing Market based on offering, deployment mode , verticals, and regions

To forecast the market size of regional segments: Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel,and Rest of Middle East) and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of Africa)

To strategically analyze the market's subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players To comprehensively analyze the core competencies of key players

