Employees Buy Shares In Aker BP

Aker BP has received subscriptions from employees for a total of 866,210 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the company's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Approximately 61 percent of the company's employees subscribed in the program, including the following primary insiders:
|
Primary insider
|
Position
|
Shares purchased
|
New holding
|
Sarah Alexandra Berg
|
Deputy employee representative
|
347
|
2,572
|
Marit Blaasmo
|
SVP People and Safety
|
652
|
7,406
|
Hilde Kristin Brevik
|
Employee representative
|
130
|
1,640
|
Ine Dolve
|
SVP Alvheim
|
652
|
7,425
|
Paula Doyle
|
Chief Digital Officer
|
309
|
309
|
Rune Karstein Fauskanger
|
Deputy employee representative
|
1,591
|
9,479
|
Ingard Haugeberg
|
Employee representative
|
309
|
1,257
|
Karl Johnny Hersvik
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
2,173
|
2,173
|
Thomas Hoff-Hansen
|
SVP Ula
|
1,521
|
4,631
|
Thomas Husvæg
|
Deputy employee representative
|
309
|
441
|
Lars Høier
|
SVP Yggdrasil
|
2,949
|
10,719
|
Ole Johan Molvig
|
SVP Valhall
|
2,971
|
18,141
|
Knut Arne Kristian Sandvik
|
SVP Projects
|
869
|
5,980
|
David Tønne*
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
3,651
|
24,034
|
Sofie Valdersnes**
|
Board member Aker ASA
|
870
|
1,897
|
Georg Olav Vidnes
|
SVP Operations
|
1,304
|
2,857
|
Tore Vik
|
Employee representative
|
1,041
|
5,580
|
Thomas Øvretveit
|
SVP Skarv
|
434
|
743
|
|
|
|
Prior to the completion of these transactions,
Aker BP held 1,590,711 of its own shares, with an estimated holding of 724,501 shares after completion. A new notification will be issued if any changes occur.
Formal notifications for each of the primary insiders' transactions are attached.
* David Tønne has simultaneously sold 2,552 Aker BP shares at an average price of NOK 296.00, which has been reflected in the new number of shares held. The formal notification is included in the attachment.
** Sofie Valdersnes is primary insider in Aker ASA, who will issue the formal notification for this transaction.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
