Nightfood Holdings And Houdini Group Announce Exclusive License Agreement For Half-Baked Trademark

Both companies believe that having the right brand name is essential for success in the rapidly growing and highly competitive marijuana market, where brands remain frustrated by restrictive advertising policies.

“We believe the Half-BakedTM name is appealing to consumers,” said IGPK CEO Gene Caiazzo.“Using this brand name is expected to give our products a valuable competitive advantage in the marketplace, significantly accelerating revenue growth in 2024 and for years to come. We are excited to work with MJ Munchies to build a leading brand on the national stage.”

“We're looking forward to Houdini bringing the Half-BakedTM brand to life in major markets across the country,” added MJ Munchies CEO Sean Folkson. “Houdini is already delivering rapid growth in revenue and infrastructure. Profit opportunities can be significant when a vertically integrated manufacturer is able also to launch a powerful retail brand.”

The agreement calls for Houdini to launch a minimum of four new products under the Half-BakedTM brand in multiple states by September 30, 2024, with minimum gross sales targets upon which licensing fees would be paid of $2,000,000 in year one, $5,000,000 in year two, and $12,000,000 in year three. Houdini reported sales of $393,190 during the second quarter of 2023.

The agreement also allows for a distribution of proceeds between MJ Munchies and Houdini should the Half-BakedTM brand be sold to a third party. Nightfood Holdings and Houdini are exploring additional opportunities for collaboration, including joint ventures.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

What you eat before bed matters.

Nightfood, Inc. is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat, sugar, and calories consumed before bed.

Nightfood's sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

The brand is focused on establishing widespread national distribution of Nightfood ice cream, cookies, and other snack formats in the high-margin hotel vertical.

Hotels are increasingly focused on supporting guest wellness, and one way to do that is by offering healthier and sleep-friendly snacks in their grab-and-go lobby shops.

With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, expanding distribution into a significant number of those hotels is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces under the Half-BakedTM brand name.

