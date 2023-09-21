Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Automotive Drive Shaft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Automotive Drive Shaft Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market data. Their forecast expects a $23.34 billion market by 2027, with a 7.5% CAGR.
Automotive drive shaft market grows with rising electric vehicle sales. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: GKN Automotive, JTEKT Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana Incorporated, Hyundai Wia Corporation.
Automotive Drive Shaft Market Segments
. Product Types: Rigid, Hollow Side Shafts
. Vehicle Types: Passenger, Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial
. Drive Types: Front Wheel, Rear Wheel, Other Drives
. Materials: Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber
. Sales Channels: OEM, Aftermarket
. Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
A driveshaft transmits engine torque to vehicle wheels, ensuring synchronized motion. It connects the engine and transmission for both front and four-wheel drive vehicles.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Drive Shaft Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Drive Shaft Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
