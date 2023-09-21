Lead IP Next, A Game-Changing Contact Management Tool, Sets New Standard In The IP Industry

Lead IP Next represents a groundbreaking leap forward in IP business development as it equips lawyers, firms and service providers with the essential tools to cultivate relationships, discover opportunities, and drive sustainable growth

To transform business development and networking in the IP sector, Lead IP launches tool to simplify operations and enhance the way IP teams handle new business

Alexander Messerer

Lead IP

+49 162 3308432

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram