Lead IP Next, A Game-Changing Contact Management Tool, Sets New Standard In The IP Industry

Lead IP Next represents a groundbreaking leap forward in IP business development as it equips lawyers, firms and service providers with the essential tools to cultivate relationships, discover opportunities, and drive sustainable growth
To transform business development and networking in the IP sector, Lead IP launches tool to simplify operations and enhance the way IP teams handle new business At Lead IP, our vision has always been to empower IP professionals with tools that open doors to new opportunities. With Lead IP Next, we are taking a giant step forward in achieving this vision.” - Alexander Messerer, CEO and co-founder of Lead IPMUNICH, GERMANY, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lead IP GmbH, renowned developer of custom business development solutions for the Intellectual Property (IP) industry, has launched Lead IP Next, its contact management platform designed to enhance the way IP professionals, firms, and service providers operate daily. The digital tool represents a transformative leap forward in the sector, equipping users with a comprehensive solution to optimise business efficiency, facilitate informed decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Crafted by IP professionals for IP professionals, Lead IP Next simplifies operations while ensuring easy navigation and management, provides a solid and transparent foundation for business development, and uncovers new revenue pathways. With its new platform, Lead IP – founded in 2021 and with offices in Munich and Potsdam, Germany, and Lisbon, Portugal – aims to redefine business development in the IP industry and establish itself as a leader in the B2B SaaS (software as a service) legal tech space.
The launch of the new product reaffirms Lead IP's commitment to providing IP professionals with cutting-edge solutions that drive competitiveness in the industry.“At Lead IP, we believe that success requires innovation and strategic thinking. Our vision has always been to empower IP professionals with tools that enhance their capabilities and open doors to new opportunities. With Lead IP Next, we are taking a giant step forward in achieving this vision. This platform isn't just a product; it's a catalyst for success in the ever-evolving legal landscape. We're excited about the positive impact it will have on lawyers, firms, and service providers”, emphasised Alexander Messerer, CEO and co-founder of Lead IP alongside Wolfgang Danner, CCO, and Winston Schultze, COO.
Lead IP Next offers a wide range of features designed to streamline client acquisition, relationship management, growth strategies, and maximise business development efforts within the IP legal sector. Benefits include :
· All-in-One Data Management: Seamlessly organise, categorise, and store firm-wide contacts based on roles, relationships, sectors, or importance.
· Automatic Contact Import: Connect an email account and sync contacts without any hassle. It is also possible to enter an email address, and the platform automatically creates a contact with all the information needed.
· Contact Updating: Once a contact is saved on Lead IP Next, users will never lose track of it. Any new data will be automatically updated, ensuring information is always accurate across any industry or position globally.
· Task Management: Assign, track, and manage tasks associated with each contact, ensuring that no opportunity falls through the cracks.
· Job-Change Tracking: Stay informed of any changes within saved contacts' firms. Lead IP Next will notify of any job changes and update the system, opening new doors for business development.
· IP Filing Insights: Monitor international trademark filings to better understand client's filing behaviour and gain a competitive edge, identifying new business opportunities.
For more information on Lead IP Next and to explore how it can transform IP business development, visit
About Lead IP:
Lead IP GmbH is a forward-thinking company specialising in custom solutions designed to enhance new business opportunities in the Intellectual Property legal sector. Through strategic consulting services and industry-specific tools, we cover the entire business development spectrum to generate solid and comprehensible results for IP lawyers, firms, and service providers. Our flagship product, Lead IP Next, represents a groundbreaking leap forward in IP business development as it equips users with the essential tools to cultivate relationships, discover opportunities, and drive sustainable growth. At Lead IP, we thrive on innovation and collaborate closely with IP businesses of different shapes, accents, and sizes to overcome challenges and redefine success.
