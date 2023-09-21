Clear Channel To Brighten Shelters

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) today announced it has rolled out its exclusive network of Out-of-Home (OOH) Showcase Shelters, a fully-customizable advertising reboot of the traditional transit shelter, in the highly coveted Los Angeles metropolitan area, providing a unique approach for brands to stand out and break through with street-level audiences throughout the region. The Clean California campaign is the first advertiser to debut their ad campaign on these Showcase Shelters that will reach thousands of commuters and residents daily in prime locations across Los Angeles.

CCO's Showcase Shelters offer immersive, tailored advertising experiences that engage consumers at eye level with creative presentations and an array of engagement opportunities, including activating via QR codes, sharing hashtags and featuring call-to-action prompts that drive action and engagement across social media platforms. Today, these premium transit shelters are located in densely populated urban centers and areas with heavy foot traffic, including the metropolitan areas of San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and now Los Angeles.

Brands can utilize the Los Angeles Showcase Shelters situated in highly desirable areas with limited OOH displays, including Pasadena, Altadena, Glendora, San Marino and residential Ladera Heights, to reach both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Moreover, the transit shelters are located near healthcare facilities and medical centers, at entrance points to shopping centers and in front of fast casual and QSR restaurants, with access to a valuable audience of frequent travelers, shoppers and working professionals in high-income household communities.

CCO shares dropped a nickel, or 3.4%, to $1.43.

