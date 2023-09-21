Thursday, 21 September 2023 08:58 GMT

الملكة تنشر صورة وتعلق : مع أعز الرجال على قلبي


9/21/2023 10:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- Al Wakeel News) الوكيل الاخباري - نشرت جلالة الملكة رانيا العبدالله صورة عبر موقع انستغرام وعلقت عليها : " مع أعز الرجال على قلبي" .





