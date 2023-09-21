الملكة تنشر صورة وتعلق : مع أعز الرجال على قلبي

(MENAFN- Al Wakeel News)
الوكيل الاخباري - نشرت جلالة الملكة رانيا العبدالله صورة عبر موقع انستغرام وعلقت عليها : " مع أعز الرجال على قلبي" .
