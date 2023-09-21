New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the“Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on September 27, 2023, at 9:00 am ET to review its fiscal 2024 second quarter results.
For those who wish to join the conference call please contact Joe Hassett () at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.
About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).
| Investor Relations Contact:
|
|
|
|
|
| At the Company:
| Joe Hassett, SVP
|
|
|
|
|
| Eric Thiele
| Gregory FCA
|
|
|
|
|
| Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 484-686-6600
|
|
|
|
|
|
