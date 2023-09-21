Expanded Beam Cable Market To Hit US$ 34.32 Billion By 2031 | Latest Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Expanded Beam Cable Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 5.52 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain market size of USD 6.59 Billion in 2023. Also, the market is anticipated to reach over USD 34.32 Billion by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.90 %. Expanded beam cable is a type fiber optic cable that is optimized for providing consistent optical connections in harsh, outdoor environments. The benefits of expanded beam cables including lightweight and robust design, high strength, resistance to extreme environmental conditions, high tensile load, and others, make it ideal for utilization in aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and other industries. Get Sample Report @ The increasing utilization of expanded beam cables in the IT & telecommunication industry is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for wireless communication, increasing penetration of 5G networks, and rising need for high-speed communication and data transfer solutions are key factors fostering the adoption of expanded beam cables. For instance, according to the GSM Association, 5G connections in China is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2031, accounting for almost a third of the global total. Hence, rising penetration of 5G networks is increasing the adoption of expanded beam cables in telecommunication base stations and broadcast stations among others, thereby, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising application of expanded beam cables in healthcare sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the expanded beam cable market. Moreover, the characteristics of expanded beam cables including resistance to electromagnetic interference, lower weight, superior bandwidth, and tolerance to dust and other contaminants are prime determinants for increasing its application in healthcare sector, particularly in medical devices. However, the prevalence of stringent regulations and standards associated with manufacturing of expanded beam cables is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 34.32 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 22.90% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Harting Technology Group, Bel Fuse Inc., Radiall, Neutrik AG, TE Connectivity, Smiths Interconnects, X-Beam Tech Co. Ltd., Warren & Brown Networks, 3M, Molex, Glenair, Amphenol Corporation By Type Single-Mode and Multi-Mode By End-User Aerospace & Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @

Expanded Beam Cable Market Growth Drivers:



Rising utilization of expanded beam cable in aerospace & defense sector is driving the market growth. Growing IT & telecommunication industry is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Prevalence of stringent regulations and standards associated with manufacturing of expanded beam cables is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising application of expanded beam cables in healthcare sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Expanded Beam Cable Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the multi-mode segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of multi-mode expanded beam cables including high bandwidth, higher speed, and the ability to transmit several mode of optical signals collectively are key aspects driving the growth of the segment. Further, the increasing utilization of multi-mode expanded beam cables in aerospace & defense, healthcare, and IT & telecommunication industries is driving the growth of the multi-mode segment.

Based on end-user , the aerospace & defense segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Expanded beam cables are primarily used in the aerospace & defense sector for providing high-speed data transmission and network connectivity in applications including radar systems, military vehicles, and tactical military communications among others. Factors including growing commercial flight activities, rising production of commercial and military aircraft, and increasing investments in defense systems are among the key prospects fostering the growth of the aerospace & defense segment.

Get Sample Report @

Based on region , North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and other sectors is driving the growth of expanded beam cable market in North America. Further, increasing investments in healthcare and defense sectors among others are projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, 3M introduced its new expanded beam ferrule and connector system that is optimized for utilization in data centers. The expanded beam system provides high-performance, along with scalable single mode and multimode interconnections.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, expanded beam cable market is divided based on the type into single-mode and multi-mode.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into aerospace & defense, it and telecommunication, healthcare, others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in expanded beam cable market.

Browse Full Report & TOC @

List of Major Global Expanded Beam Cable Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. Harting Technology Group

. Bel Fuse Inc.

. Radiall

. Neutrik AG

. TE Connectivity

. Smiths Interconnects

. X-Beam Tech Co. Ltd.

. Warren & Brown Networks

. 3M

. Molex

. Glenair

. Amphenol Corporation

Global Expanded Beam Cable Market Segmentation:

By Type



Single-Mode Multi-Mode



By End-User



Aerospace & Defense



IT and Telecommunication



Healthcare Others

Request for Customization @

Key Questions Covered in the Expanded Beam Cable Market Report

What is expanded beam cable?

Expanded beam cables refer to a type of fiber optic cables that are particularly designed to provide reliable optical connections in harsh, outdoor environments.

What is the dominating segment in the expanded beam cable market by type?

In 2022, the multi-mode segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall expanded beam cable market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the expanded beam cable growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for expanded beam cable from multiple industries including IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Speed Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Interaction Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Factory Automation Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

CNC Fiber Laser Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Alcohol Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:-

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email:



Dental Intraoral Scanners Market

Smart Connected Devices Market

P2P Antenna Market

Oil Water Separator Market

Lung Surfactants Market

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market

Optical Position Sensor Market

Beard Oil Market

Petroleum Jelly Market Tunnel Sensor Market





Tags Expanded Beam Cable Market Expanded Beam Cable Single-Mode Beam Cable Expanded Beam Cable Demand Expanded Beam Cable Growth Related Links