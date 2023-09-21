Metro Optic Launches New Expo Route

The Expo Route connects Montréal's South Shore to Metro Optic's dense fiber network on the island of Montréal. It enables access to 30+ large scale data centers utilizing a redundant and diverse fiber ring on which high-capacity telecom services are offered by Metro Optic. This route is designed for Montréal's rapidly growing community of large-scale data users, which include global cloud providers, telecom carriers, universities as well as the local digital industry and urban centers.

Furthermore, this data highway gives customers direct access to the largest digital onramps for public cloud services as well as major long-haul routes heading south to the United States, east towards the Maritimes and Europe, and west towards Toronto, Vancouver and Asia.

“The explosive growth of AI, gaming and other cloud-based applications in Montréal is driving strong demand,” said Michael Bucheit, Metro Optic's General Manager.“Metro Optic's new Expo Route, an extremely reliable, state-of-the-art and high-capacity digital network, will play a critical role in supporting Montréal's ability to stay on the leading edge of technology development.”

This new route offers the only geo-diverse alternative to the existing and largely aged off-island telecom networks. At 200+ km in length, it delivers high-count dark fiber as well as high-capacity lit services ranging from 1GB - 100GBs in capacity.

About Metro Optic

Metro Optic is one of the largest, independent providers of fiber optic telecommunication services in Canada. Based in Montréal, the company builds, owns and operates massively scalable fiber networks, offering dark and lit fiber solutions to medium- and large-sized businesses, carriers, cloud service providers, wholesalers and data center operators. Metro Optic's network of high-capacity, diverse connectivity solutions is available at major data centers and interconnection hubs in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. Metro Optic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cologix Inc., a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. For additional information, see .

Media Contact:

Metro Optic

Javier Planas



+1 514 587-6107

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at