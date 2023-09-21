LANTON HAMBY RETELLS A VERSION OF THE TALE OF JESUS CHRIST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kugelach Stones for a Dagger
Lanton Hamby writes a story of tragedy through a Jewish boy named Abijah in his book Kugelach Stones for a Dagger
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- If Jesus can forgive those who have sinned and sins, anyone can. This is the power of redemption and forgiveness, which Landon Hamby's book“Kugelach Stones for a Dagger" greatly emphasizes.
Set in Israel, “Kugelach Stones for a Dagger” revolves around Abijah, a young, growing, and curious Jewish boy with a loving mother and a cold and distant father. Because of his complicated environment at home, he quickly becomes curious about human history and starts questioning things. Due to this, he later suffers from agony and neglect. Will he be able to get out of the dark side and have his one big question answered?
Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer, believes that the book is perfect for fans of Biblical fiction and says,“I think that children and adults will both enjoy this story. The new perspective gives the reading new life and will help to bring in a new audience. The characters are developed well, and the narrative moves at a steady pace.”
“Kugelach Stones for a Dagger” is a page-turner that pulls emotional strings like no other. One that is for telling children stories and another for gaining a new sense of meaning in life.
Lanton Hamby is a special education teacher and historian of Jewish history. The book“Kugelach Stones for a Dagger” is his debut novel, directed towards the age group of 5 to 9 years. He is from and resides in Texas.
