Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts 41St Annual Golf Tournament

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Annual Golf Tournament had over 80 participants who raised over $200,000 in support of SWCRF cancer research.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, NY was once again the scenic location for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation's (SWCRF) 41st Annual Golf Tournament. More than 80 participants persevered through thunderstorms to raise more than $200,000 in support of SWCRF cancer research initiatives such as the Institute Without WallsTM, the International Network for Aging and Cancer Research, and the SWCRF Women's Cancer Research Program. Together, these programs are funding more than 60 scientists across the United States and around the world.
Over the last 20 years, scientific advancements have led to a decrease in cancer mortality by nearly 30 percent. However, despite significant progress in prevention, cancer incidence is increasing worldwide. To combat this, SWCRF directed more than $2.3 million in donor-supported funds to some of the world's leading research institutions and scientists this year alone. Unique to SWCRF, funded investigators must collaborate with labs outside of their disciplines and institutions to accelerate the pace of discovering new treatments.
Gary Jacob, Executive VP Glenwood Management Corp. and Dennis Herman, Chairman and CEO of Beekman International Center, Ltd., co-chaired the SWCRF Golf Tournament. Mr. Jacob and Mr. Herman also are members of the SWCRF Board of Directors. The golf committee members were Frederick W. Barney, Jr., Robert Eichler, Michael Hight, James A. Ingram, Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., Samuel Waxman, MD, and Ari Zagdanski.
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation's collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
