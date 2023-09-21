Amity Group To Launch New Hospice Nurse Survey On October 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Survey seeks to identify key issues and provide solutions to benefit hospice nurses nationwide
NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Amity Group, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today the launch of their 2023 Hospice Nurse Survey beginning October 1st. This will be the third consecutive year Amity has conducted the survey, which has become the largest independent survey of hospice nurses in the country.
Last year, over 800 hospice nurses participated, providing valuable insights into the current landscape. As Shelley Henry, RN and President of Amity Group, explained in a recent interview with Great Day Connecticut, "We're just trying to figure out what they're saying the problems are so we can identify and isolate the issues, then we can provide solutions."
The survey comes at a critical time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing nursing shortages across all specialties. However, hospice care has been uniquely impacted, with many hospice nurses leaving the field over the last several years due to burnout and demanding work conditions.
"I've noticed that it's just gotten even worse. And I think hospice can be very rewarding. It's also very demanding, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and the nurses get burned out. And I see them leaving the field quite a bit," noted Henry.
With an aging population and increased need for end-of-life care services, the shortage presents a growing concern.
"With the baby boomers getting older, the need for hospice is going to grow. And we need to have nurses to be able to fill those needs," Henry emphasized.
The 2023 Hospice Nurse Survey aims to directly capture the perspectives of hospice nurses nationwide to pinpoint the biggest challenges. By giving nurses a platform to voice their opinions, Amity hopes to gather key insights that will inform solutions and drive positive change.
"We'll start it again this year. It'll start October 1st and run through December 31st, so every hospice nurse can go to hospicenursesurvey, and they can take the survey. We take that information, and we present it throughout the year," explained Henry.
In addition to identifying pain points, the interview shed light on why hospice nursing can be such a rewarding calling. Henry spoke about the ability to provide comfort, dignity and control to patients at the end of life as one of the most fulfilling aspects. She also highlighted the multidimensional nature of the work.
While emotionally and spiritually taxing at times, hospice nursing enables deeper human connection. By surveying nurses across the country, Amity hopes to gain broad insights into how to support them in their calling better.
The 2023 Hospice Nurse Survey will be open for participation from October 1st through December 31st. All hospice nurses across the U.S. are highly encouraged to visit and make their voices heard. Together, we can advance and strengthen hospice care nationwide.
