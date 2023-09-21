Founder Of Stylish Compostable Tableware Company Addresses The Higher Cost Of Sustainable Products

Heidi Worcester, founder of maaterra

maaterra's founder Heidi Worcester discusses the elements that contribute to the cost of sustainable products and to helping the environment.

LYME, CT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The creation of maaterra , a woman-owned company based in Lyme, Connecticut, was inspired by the unmet opportunity to bridge the gap between design and sustainability. The search for tableware both stylish and sustainable – whether for a picnic on the beach or an outdoor wedding – yielded only frustration, and so maaterra was born.

“We created maaterra so you don't have to compromise. We believe exceptional design should also mean highly sustainable,” said Heidi Worcester, maaterra's founder.“Our process from collection through manufacturing to compostability, has minimal environmental impact, but our company's commitment to sustainability comes at a cost.”

Worcester delves into some of the key reasons why sustainable products cost more, and why purchasing compostable tableware, such as maaterra, is a worthy investment.

1.Sustainable Manufacturing Processes:“We source from fallen leaves, which are cleaned with water and UV light, and molded plates with heat and pressure which require additional effort and resources,” explains Worcester. The rigorous sourcing and testing that keeps maaterra's plates free from lacquers, dyes, heavy metals, petroleum, BPA, phthalates, PFAS, formaldehyde, and glues result in additional manufacturing expenses.“We pride ourselves on making plates that are free from harmful substances”, added Worcester.

2.Certifications and Partnerships: By partnering with 1% for the Planet, maaterra donates at least 1% of annual sales to environmental organizations with a particular focus on offsetting the company's carbon footprint. In addition, maaterra has invested in certifications from USDA's BioPreferred® program and Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) which assures the proper testing of products sent to industrial compost facilities so that they adequately break down within the production cycle.“It is very important that we partner with industry-leading organizations to certify the efficacy of our product,” notes Worcester.

3.Ethical Employment and Community Support: maaterra's commitment to social responsibility involves investment in infrastructure, training, and development programs to provide employment opportunities to rural communities in India and the U.S.A.

“While sustainable products like our plates may come with a higher price tag, the reasons behind this cost are rooted in our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and uncompromising quality,” Worcester summed up.“Our name itself means Mother Earth, and we honor her by contributing to a healthier planet and a brighter future for generations to come.”

