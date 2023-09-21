(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Biokript's first CEX listing
Biokript's First CEX Listing On LBank
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Biokript , the world's first hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange, will be listed on LBank Exchange. This listing is a significant milestone for both platforms and the cryptocurrency industry. Rooted in Mudarabah profit-sharing principles, it equally shares trading profits between the exchange and token holders. Additionally, Biokript benefits from a strategic partnership with Microsoft, granting access to their infrastructure and business network, making it a rare platform in the cryptocurrency space.
Introducing Biokript
Biokript is a spot trading platform that combines the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. The platform's goal is to deliver Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency services while also improving blockchain education and promoting decentralization. There is steady growth in the cryptocurrency industry, but with few Shariah-compliant options available. Biokript targets both Muslim and non-Muslim users, advocating profit-sharing through its own tokens and focuses on giving users total control over their funds.
Key Highlights of Biokript:
Shariah-Compliant Profit Sharing: Biokript, rooted in the principles of Shariah compliance, ensures fair and equitable profit distribution between the platform and token holders. The innovative approach aligns with Islamic financial ethics.
Microsoft Partnership: Biokript leverages a strategic partnership with Microsoft, providing it access to Microsoft's infrastructure and extensive business network. The relationship further enhances the platform's capabilities and credibility.
Liquidity Pool Mining: Biokript has taken an innovative approach to liquidity pool mining, now fully aligned with Shariah principles. In today's dynamic financial landscape, tokens can be designed to meet various criteria, including work tokens, utility tokens, and asset-backed tokens. Biokript has taken the lead in ensuring that its liquidity pool tokens adhere to Islamic guidelines, abstaining from involvement in illicit businesses such as alcohol, gambling, and interest (Riba).
Customer-Centric Approach: Biokript places a strong emphasis on customer service with 24/7 support, two-factor authentication, and advanced notification mechanisms for enhanced security and user experience.
Compliance and Education: The platform supports multiple fiat currencies and payment options, promoting compliance with KYC/AML regulations. Biokript also educates users about the cryptocurrency industry and encourages minimal-risk investments through Shariah compliance.
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now:
Community & Social Media:
Telegram: ( )
Twitter: ( )
Instagram: ( )
LinkedIn: ( )
Adnan Alisic
Biokript
+ +387 60 33 18 206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
The future of cryptocurrency trading
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.