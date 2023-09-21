Dovetail Software Attends Ceridian Insights 2023 - Announces Seamless Integration With Ceridian Dayforce

Dovetail Ceridian Insights 2023

Dovetail Software will showcase their new Ceridian Dayforce integration at the Ceridian Insights conference in Las Vegas from October 2nd to 5th, 2023

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dovetail Software, a leading provider of HR Service Delivery and Employee Relations software solutions, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking integration with Ceridian Dayforce, aimed at revolutionizing HR operations for organizations of all sizes. The integration eliminates the need for external consultants and streamlines data transfer, delivering unmatched efficiency and cost savings to Dovetail and Ceridian's valued customers.

Kane Frisby, Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Creedon, Senior Sales Director, of Dovetail Software, will be presenting this revolutionary integration at the Ceridian INSIGHTS conference in Las Vegas from October 2-5, 2023 . Dovetail Software takes pride in its status as a Ceridian Growth Partner, with numerous Ceridian Dayforce customers already benefiting from Dovetail HR to enhance the efficiency of their HR services and processes.

This strategic integration offers an array of benefits to Dovetail and Ceridian customers, including:

Effortless integration: Dovetail seamlessly integrates Ceridian Dayforce employee data into its platform without the need for external consultants.

Time and cost savings: By eliminating the need for third-party integrations and associated time and costs, organizations can expect a shortened implementation timeline.

Future proof: The Dovetail Ceridian integration allows customers to update Ceridian employee data feeds post go-live with ease.

Provide answers to employees faster: The Dovetail Ceridian integration solves manager and employee questions faster by integrating key employee data into any page on the Dovetail Employee Portal. This includes data such as: vacation allowances, benefits information, pay information, manager details, location information, job information, personal information, and more.

Streamlined HR Case Management: Dovetail's Ceridian integration provides granular control over HR case management, enabling organizations to tailor workflows based on specific criteria. For instance, cases can be automatically dispatched to the appropriate person or team based on Ceridian employee data, or SLAs can be adjusted dynamically, ensuring swift and efficient case resolution.

Dovetail's Ceridian Dayforce Integration is set to transform the way organizations manage their HR operations, bringing unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the forefront. With this integration, businesses can focus on their core HR initiatives while enjoying the benefits of seamless data synchronization between Dovetail and Ceridian Dayforce.

For more information about Dovetail's integration with Ceridian Dayforce and how it can benefit your organization, please visit

About Dovetail

Dovetail Software provides an HR Service Delivery Experience that includes HR Case Management, Employee Portal, HR Knowledge Management, and Reporting & Analytics that enables HR to achieve excellence in HR Service Delivery and meet the needs of a modern HR team. These needs include enhancing the Employee Experience and improving the HR Experience of delivering HR services.

Marketing

Dovetail

+1 512-610-5454



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Dovetail Software HR Service Delivery