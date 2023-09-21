L'bri PURE N' NATURAL Launches Aloe-First Vita C Skin Care Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL VITA C LINE
L'BRI Vita C- Serum & Moisturizer
L'BRI Vita C- Serum & Moisturizer
L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL celebrates 25th anniversary with the launch of Vita C Tripeptides + Ferulic Acid Serum & Vita C Tripeptides + Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer.
MUKWANAGO, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL, a leading aloe-first skincare company, is proud to celebrate 25 years of providing customers with high-quality, alone–based skincare products and has launched its latest skincare innovation - the Vitamin C Synergy line.
Vita C Tripeptides + Ferulic Acid Anti-Aging Serum and Vita C Tripeptides + Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Moisturizer work together to provide users with brighter, plumper, firmer, and ultra-hydrated skin. These products were specifically designed to combat the signs of aging, while also protecting the skin from environmental damage, helping to even out skin tone, while helping restore skin's natural radiance and moisture.
Vita C Tripeptides + Ferulic Acid Anti-Aging Serum and Vita C Tripeptides + Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Moisturizer are formulated to work synergistically, providing maximum benefits when used together. They help to reduce the appearance of dark spots, improve skin tone, and restore the skin's youthful glow.
In addition, these products help to neutralize free radicals and enhance the antioxidant benefits and stability of vitamin C. This powerful combination of ingredients helps to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness, while also hydrating, smoothing, and softening the skin.
Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez, VP of Marketing and Public Relations at L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL, is excited about the launch of this new line. "We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of providing our customers with natural, Aloe-first skincare solutions. Our Vitamin C Synergy line is the latest addition to our skin care line. We are so excited to see the amazing results our customers are achieving with this dynamic duo."
L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL is committed to providing customers with safe, effective, and natural skincare products. The Vitamin C Synergy line is the latest example of this commitment, providing customers with a powerful, Aloe-based solution to combat the signs of aging and achieve beautiful, radiant skin. In the last 30 days since launched Vita C Glow Challenge #VitaCGlowChallenge, with incredible transformational results. More on the challenge @
OUR PROMISE: "We don't just put aloe first; we put PEOPLE FIRST. For this reason, we formulate using the purest, most potent botanicals that harness nature's power and science's breakthroughs."
For more information Vita C Tripeptides + Ferulic Acid Anti-Aging Serum and Vita C Tripeptides + Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Moisturizer and other L'BRI PURE n' Natural products, please visit . For complete catalog visit:
Contact Name: Victoria Vilbrandt-Gomez
Title: Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations
Email:
Elina Victoria Vilbrandt
L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL
+1 508-813-6966
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.