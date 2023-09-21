Art Handler's Appliance Center Donates Kitchen Appliances To Boys & Girls Club Of Atlantic City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Members Yaretzy, Michael, Jayliahnette, and Semaj learn how to make omeletes from Chef Mercedes Pennington (far right). Looking on are the BGCAC's Dr. Charles Wallace and Clara Hernandez, and Scot Sacks of Art Handler's, which donated the BGCAC's new kitchen appliances.
Art Handler's Appliance Center and GE Appliances have donated a suite of GE commercial kitchen appliances to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlantic City We felt it was important to help support this organization and all they do for the children in Atlantic City, so we offered to provide the appliances free of charge.” - Scot Sacks, Vice President, Art Handler's Appliance CenterPLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Art Handler's Appliance Center and GE Appliances have provided the Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlantic City with a kitchen renovation featuring a suite of GE professional commercial kitchen appliances. The funds the Club had planned to use for the appliances will now be used for other needs for the children.
“The Boys & Girls Club approached me hoping I could help them get the most out of their limited budget to upgrade the kitchen at their Chelsea Club in Atlantic City,” explained Scot Sacks, Vice President of Art Handler's Appliance Center in neighboring Pleasantville.“We felt it was important to help support this organization and all they do for the children in Atlantic City, so we offered to provide the appliances free of charge.”
Part of the mission of the BGCAC is to feed nutritious meals to Atlantic City's children at its three locations, including the Chelsea Club at 215 N. Sovereign Avenue. The Club feeds more than 150 children hot dinners nightly at the Penn Campus (the BGCAC Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue), where the organization's industrial kitchen is located. Up until now, however, the lack of a true kitchen prevented the organization from serving hot meals to the 80 school-aged students attending the Chelsea Club. Although meals have been transported to the Chelsea Club, they are pre-made or refrigerated and cannot be heated up on site.
All that has changed now with the new appliances that arrived and were installed just prior to the start of the new school year and the resulting influx of new Club Kids participating in the Chelsea Club's after-school program. The donation includes GE professional range, refrigerator/freezer, and microwave.
In addition to enabling children at the Chelsea Club to receive hot meals, the commercial refrigerator and freezer also allow the Sovereign Avenue location to house fresh produce grown in its organic garden. Located at the Club's Penn Campus and developed through a partnership with Reed's Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Township, this robust garden yields crops including melon, kale, herbs, tomatoes, peppers and more. The additional refrigeration and storage space will allow for harvested ingredients to stock the Chelsea Club. The produce can then be used as nutritious snacks for the children and also in hands-on kitchen activities where students are learning how to handle and prepare produce in various recipes.
“We are so grateful for this generous donation from Art Handler's Appliance Center and cannot emphasize enough how beneficial it is to our Club now and in the future, and to the children and teens who attend our activities,” said Dr. Charles Wallace II, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.“Food insecurity in Atlantic City is among the highest in our state. Nearly 90 percent of the kids served by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches. By providing healthy food and opportunities for the future, our organization helps kids break the cycle of poverty.”
Along with providing meals to the children, the kitchen renovation is a segue to the BGCAC's Teen Hospitality Program, where students can gain workforce development experience and credentials in the hospitality field including ServSafe Food Handlers and Manager certificates. In addition, a summer chef series will host executive chefs from Atlantic City casinos who will provide live cooking demonstrations for the students, engaging them in hands-on, accessible recipes that they can practice and reproduce at home.
About the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City
Founded in 1970, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City is making positive differences in the lives of the youth of Atlantic City. The organization provides after-school activities, nutritious meals, and workforce development programming.
About Art Handler's Appliance Center
Art Handler's Appliance Center at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ., has offered unmatched savings for nearly 78 years. Art Handler's Appliance Boutique at 2778 Dune Dr., Suite A in Avalon, is a major convenience for customers with homes on the barrier islands to the south of the original Pleasantville showroom. For more information about Art Handler's Appliance Center, visit or call 609-641-1044.
Mike Epifanio
Performance Marketing
+1 6096460414
email us here
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.