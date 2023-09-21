Art Handler's Appliance Center Donates Kitchen Appliances To Boys & Girls Club Of Atlantic City

Members Yaretzy, Michael, Jayliahnette, and Semaj learn how to make omeletes from Chef Mercedes Pennington (far right). Looking on are the BGCAC's Dr. Charles Wallace and Clara Hernandez, and Scot Sacks of Art Handler's, which donated the BGCAC's new kitchen appliances.

Art Handler's Appliance Center and GE Appliances have donated a suite of GE commercial kitchen appliances to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlantic City

