Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroy A Camouflaged Russian 'Giatsint-B' Cannon

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, reported this on Telegram and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

"Artillerymen of the Marines of the Ukrainian Navy discovered and destroyed a camouflaged 152-mm gun 2A36

'Giatsint-B' ," Tarnavsky said.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 274,470 Russian aggressors from February 24, 2022, to September 21, 2023, and another 490 people over the past day.